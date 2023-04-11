Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Boosted by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.1 %

BMY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,050,813. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $147.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.29%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

