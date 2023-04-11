Brokerages Set Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Price Target at $2,384.00

Shares of Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,312.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,700 ($21.05) to GBX 1,650 ($20.43) in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,688 ($33.29) to GBX 2,543 ($31.49) in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Admiral Group Stock Performance

Admiral Group stock opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $34.10.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

