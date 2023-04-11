Brokerages Set Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Price Target at $175.47

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $163.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.75. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $171.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $167,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $167,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total value of $251,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,912,592.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,687 shares of company stock worth $44,861,476 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Arista Networks by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

