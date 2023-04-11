Brokerages Set Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Target Price at $276.75

Shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $276.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 254 to SEK 289 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Handelsbanken raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Essity AB (publ) Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ETTYF opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. Essity AB has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.02.

Essity AB (publ) Company Profile

Essity AB engages in the development, production, and marketing of personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other Operations. The Personal Care segment offers incontinence products, baby care, feminine care, and medical solutions.

