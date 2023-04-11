Brokerages Set GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Price Target at $40.39

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.39.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GFL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Price Performance

Shares of GFL opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 1.19. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Research analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

Institutional Trading of GFL Environmental

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 2.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.