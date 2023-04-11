Brokerages Set Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) PT at $261.20

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $261.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $245.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.49. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $160.29 and a one year high of $264.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,923.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,390 shares of company stock worth $6,521,708. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Steel & Aluminum

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,296,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,607,000 after acquiring an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,981,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,590,000 after acquiring an additional 258,662 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,423,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,058,000 after purchasing an additional 191,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Articles

