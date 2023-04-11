Brokerages Set Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) PT at $203.14

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE VEEV opened at $178.32 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.73.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $1,742,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,318 shares of company stock worth $4,769,482. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

