Burleson & Company LLC Acquires 8,279 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 577.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,961 shares of company stock worth $4,796,057. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.27.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.82. The company had a trading volume of 289,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.04 and its 200-day moving average is $157.63. The stock has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

