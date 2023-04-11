Burleson & Company LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.07. The stock had a trading volume of 474,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,644. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The company has a market capitalization of $99.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.56.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

