Burleson & Company LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 46.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 62.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 3,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $102,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 905,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,817,190.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 905,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,817,190.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.44 per share, with a total value of $182,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 25,146 shares of company stock worth $872,972 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 47,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,315. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.30.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 41.53% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 41.72%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

