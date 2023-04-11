Burleson & Company LLC Sells 1,635 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Burleson & Company LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.6% of Burleson & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.32. The stock had a trading volume of 591,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,076. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $284.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.55 and its 200 day moving average is $265.35. The stock has a market cap of $207.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.54.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

