CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAE. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.78.
CAE Stock Up 0.3 %
CAE stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$32.29. 232,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,808. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.01. CAE has a twelve month low of C$20.90 and a twelve month high of C$35.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.28.
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
Recommended Stories
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.