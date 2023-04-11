CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAE. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.78.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Stock Up 0.3 %

CAE stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$32.29. 232,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,808. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.01. CAE has a twelve month low of C$20.90 and a twelve month high of C$35.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.28.

CAE Company Profile

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.04 billion. CAE had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.2864121 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.