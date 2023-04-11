Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Purchased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth $1,627,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 305.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 244,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after buying an additional 184,579 shares during the period. True Signal LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth $1,215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRI traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $43.87. 560,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,404. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.35.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRI. TheStreet raised Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen cut Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

