Cardano 24 Hour Volume Reaches $472.63 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $13.93 billion and approximately $472.63 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,894.29 or 0.06283124 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00060405 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00019693 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00037418 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006799 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017391 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,677,745,727 coins and its circulating supply is 34,766,061,664 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

