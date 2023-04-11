Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.43.

CRI has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush cut shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Carter's Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $70.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.76. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $62.65 and a twelve month high of $94.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carter's Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.55. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company had revenue of $912.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter's

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 331.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 365.4% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carter's

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

