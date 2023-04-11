Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 312 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,812 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.8% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.17. 1,105,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,182,109. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $124.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

