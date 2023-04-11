Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 97,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 11,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.74. 281,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,999. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $199.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.24.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

