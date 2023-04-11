Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,471 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of FALN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,065. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

