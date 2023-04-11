Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.59. 71,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.75. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

