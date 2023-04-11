Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 46.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after buying an additional 836,340 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 19,918.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 658,489 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 168.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,368,000 after buying an additional 612,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after buying an additional 422,355 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.9 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $6.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.77. 1,942,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.82. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

