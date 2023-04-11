Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.06

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Cellcom Israel Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cellcom Israel Ltd. engages in the provision of cellular communications services. It operates through two segments: Cellular and Fixed-Line. The Cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The Fixed-Line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellcom Israel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellcom Israel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.