Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $558.83

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $558.83 and last traded at $545.33, with a volume of 923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $549.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.53.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total value of $1,578,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,613 shares in the company, valued at $62,422,463.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,443 shares in the company, valued at $10,696,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,450 over the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.