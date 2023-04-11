Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLAR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clarus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Clarus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Clarus during the third quarter worth $32,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Clarus by 112.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Clarus by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLAR opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. Clarus has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $29.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Clarus had a negative net margin of 15.57% and a positive return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clarus will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.24%.

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

