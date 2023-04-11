Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,492 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,849,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth approximately $81,527,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,183. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $83.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

RIO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.76) to GBX 5,380 ($66.63) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. CLSA raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

