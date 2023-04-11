Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,996 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,808 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. BHP Group makes up approximately 2.4% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 233.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,192,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,054,000 after purchasing an additional 834,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in BHP Group by 2,079.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 629,610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,638,000 after acquiring an additional 600,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BHP Group by 44.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,634,824 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,290,000 after purchasing an additional 500,117 shares during the period. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Trading Up 4.1 %

BHP Group stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.00.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. CLSA upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.15) to GBX 2,900 ($35.91) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.96) to GBX 2,510 ($31.08) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.24) to GBX 2,300 ($28.48) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

