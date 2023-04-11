Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,701,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,889,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $4,871,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $5.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $466.95. The company had a trading volume of 225,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $447.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.78. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $534.13.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.97.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $123,095.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

