Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,293 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ford Motor Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.96. 18,342,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,174,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -117.65%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

