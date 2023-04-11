Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.4 %

SO stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.74. 647,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,320,423. The company has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

