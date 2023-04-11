Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,283. The company has a market capitalization of $223.89 billion, a PE ratio of 67.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 180.38%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

