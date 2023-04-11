Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 79 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 2.0% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.64. 315,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,337. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market cap of $134.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.61. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

