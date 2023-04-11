Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $98.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 96.03 and a beta of 1.49. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $84.16 and a 1-year high of $133.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 1.04%. On average, analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.