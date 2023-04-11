Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Holdings Boosted by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bancshares accounts for 3.1% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned 0.11% of Commerce Bancshares worth $9,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 942.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 75.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $1,411,740.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,172,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,795,800.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $1,411,740.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,172,276 shares in the company, valued at $76,795,800.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $615,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,855. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CBSH traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.93. The stock had a trading volume of 146,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,480. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.64 and a twelve month high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

