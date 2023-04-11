Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Gap Up to $6.84

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.84, but opened at $7.29. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 50,916 shares changing hands.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,558.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 66.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.