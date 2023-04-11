Comparing Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) and TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) and TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Ziff Davis has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TechTarget has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.1% of Ziff Davis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of TechTarget shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ziff Davis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of TechTarget shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ziff Davis $1.39 billion 2.63 $63.76 million $1.25 61.86 TechTarget $297.49 million 3.52 $41.61 million $1.30 28.12

This table compares Ziff Davis and TechTarget’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ziff Davis has higher revenue and earnings than TechTarget. TechTarget is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ziff Davis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ziff Davis and TechTarget, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ziff Davis 0 3 6 0 2.67 TechTarget 1 3 3 0 2.29

Ziff Davis currently has a consensus price target of $98.80, indicating a potential upside of 27.76%. TechTarget has a consensus price target of $48.63, indicating a potential upside of 33.04%. Given TechTarget’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TechTarget is more favorable than Ziff Davis.

Profitability

This table compares Ziff Davis and TechTarget’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ziff Davis 4.58% 15.76% 8.17% TechTarget 13.99% 23.59% 6.96%

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc. is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others. The Cybersecurity and Martech segment engages in delivering and consuming real time business technology services, resources and solutions over the internet. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F. Rieley in December 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services. The company was founded by Don Hawk and Greg Strakosch on September 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

