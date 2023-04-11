Contrasting American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO) and Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) and Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares American Acquisition Opportunity and Joint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Acquisition Opportunity N/A -88.17% 10.45% Joint 1.15% 3.79% 1.34%

Risk and Volatility

American Acquisition Opportunity has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Joint has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Acquisition Opportunity N/A N/A $3.89 million N/A N/A Joint $101.91 million 2.29 $1.18 million $0.08 201.00

This table compares American Acquisition Opportunity and Joint’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

American Acquisition Opportunity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Joint.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Acquisition Opportunity and Joint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Acquisition Opportunity 0 0 0 0 N/A Joint 0 2 2 0 2.50

Joint has a consensus price target of $32.83, suggesting a potential upside of 104.19%. Given Joint’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Joint is more favorable than American Acquisition Opportunity.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.8% of American Acquisition Opportunity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Joint shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of American Acquisition Opportunity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Joint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Joint beats American Acquisition Opportunity on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Acquisition Opportunity

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American Opportunity Ventures LLC.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit. The Joint was founded by Fred Gerretzen, Charles Barnwell, John Leonesio, Todd Welker, Barbara Holland, Steven P. Colmar, Craig P. Colmar, and Richard Rees on March 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

