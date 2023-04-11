Contrasting Ventas (NYSE:VTR) & Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) and Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Redwood Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.9%. Ventas pays out -1,500.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Redwood Trust pays out -63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Ventas and Redwood Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventas -1.15% -0.45% -0.19% Redwood Trust -23.06% 2.59% 0.24%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventas 0 2 9 0 2.82 Redwood Trust 0 2 6 1 2.89

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ventas and Redwood Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ventas presently has a consensus target price of $56.09, indicating a potential upside of 27.83%. Redwood Trust has a consensus target price of $9.44, indicating a potential upside of 43.10%. Given Redwood Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Redwood Trust is more favorable than Ventas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of Ventas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Ventas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ventas has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redwood Trust has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ventas and Redwood Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ventas $4.13 billion 4.25 -$47.45 million ($0.12) -365.67 Redwood Trust $708.00 million 1.06 -$163.52 million ($1.45) -4.55

Ventas has higher revenue and earnings than Redwood Trust. Ventas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Redwood Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Redwood Trust beats Ventas on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc. engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties. The SHOP segment invests in senior housing communities and engages with independent managers to operate those communities. The Office Operations segment acquires, owns, develops, leases, and manages medical office buildings and life science, research, and innovation centers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc. is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio. The Business Purpose Mortgage Banking segment includes the platform that originates and acquires business purpose residential loans. The Investment Portfolio segment covers the organic investments sourced through the residential and business purpose mortgage banking operations. The company was founded by George E. Bull III, Douglas B. Hansen and Frederick H. Borden on April 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA.

