Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS) Declares $0.95 Dividend

Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.946 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
Conwest Associates Stock Performance
Conwest Associates stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.78. Conwest Associates has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $26.90.
About Conwest Associates
