Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CORT stock opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $30.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.50.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $103.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

