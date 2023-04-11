Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 386,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 164,069 shares.The stock last traded at $30.41 and had previously closed at $29.66.

Core Alternative ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $545.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Alternative ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Core Alternative ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Core Alternative ETF during the third quarter worth $124,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Core Alternative ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Core Alternative ETF during the fourth quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Core Alternative ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $614,000.

Core Alternative ETF Company Profile

The Core Alternative ETF (CCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation and preservation with low correlation to the broad US equity market. The fund primarily holds dividend-paying large-cap stocks with an option collar overlay.

