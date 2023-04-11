Critical Analysis: First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) versus MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB)

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) and MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

First Foundation has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MainStreet Bancshares has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Profitability

This table compares First Foundation and MainStreet Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation 24.44% 10.18% 0.96% MainStreet Bancshares 30.08% 16.25% 1.45%

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. MainStreet Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. First Foundation pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MainStreet Bancshares pays out 12.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Foundation has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. First Foundation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Foundation and MainStreet Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Foundation 0 3 1 0 2.25 MainStreet Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Foundation currently has a consensus price target of $16.63, suggesting a potential upside of 142.70%. MainStreet Bancshares has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.23%. Given First Foundation’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Foundation is more favorable than MainStreet Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.3% of First Foundation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of First Foundation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Foundation and MainStreet Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation $452.11 million 0.85 $110.51 million $1.96 3.49 MainStreet Bancshares $88.68 million 1.94 $26.67 million $3.27 6.98

First Foundation has higher revenue and earnings than MainStreet Bancshares. First Foundation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MainStreet Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Foundation beats MainStreet Bancshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Foundation

(Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc. is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr. in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About MainStreet Bancshares

(Get Rating)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.