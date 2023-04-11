Critical Survey: Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 17.51% 24.07% 3.03% Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A -54.50% 3.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synchrony Financial and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Synchrony Financial and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial $17.53 billion 0.70 $3.02 billion $6.10 4.72 Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $9.71 million N/A N/A

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Synchrony Financial and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 2 6 7 0 2.33 Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus price target of $37.13, suggesting a potential upside of 28.91%. Given Synchrony Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Synchrony Financial is more favorable than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

(Get Rating)

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.