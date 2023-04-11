Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 426,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,276,000. Shell comprises about 19.2% of Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,301. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average is $56.81. The stock has a market cap of $212.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.91) to GBX 3,000 ($37.15) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

