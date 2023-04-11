Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (CHBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Croghan Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CHBH opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. Croghan Bancshares has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $68.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.18.

About Croghan Bancshares

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company of The Croghan Colonial Bank. The company offers commercial and retail banking services. Its products consist of traditional banking services such as consumer, commercial, agricultural and real estate loans, personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, safe deposit box services and trust department services.

