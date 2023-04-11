Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (CHBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
Croghan Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of CHBH opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. Croghan Bancshares has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $68.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.18.
About Croghan Bancshares
