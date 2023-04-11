Cronos Market Cap Achieves $1.74 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.0689 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and approximately $14.69 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00060825 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00037444 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006839 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017124 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001177 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.