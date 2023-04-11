Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Down 2.9%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.60 and last traded at $20.62. 113,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 398,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Cryoport Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 14.79 and a quick ratio of 14.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,476 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $29,726.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cryoport news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $28,315.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,119.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $29,726.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,464.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock worth $234,134. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cryoport by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 619.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

