Curated Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth $4,693,000. 6.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $63.30 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.543 dividend. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.10%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

