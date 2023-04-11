Curated Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $279.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,933 shares of company stock valued at $21,264,504. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $270.99 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.29. The firm has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

