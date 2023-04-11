Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Trading 9.7% Higher

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.22 and last traded at $26.13. 375,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 582,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

CUTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cutera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Maxim Group lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cutera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average is $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.52 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 32.62% and a negative return on equity of 489.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,549 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $122,371,000 after buying an additional 88,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cutera by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,314,000 after purchasing an additional 89,675 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 19,653.8% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 908,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 903,876 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cutera by 17.9% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 774,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,422,000 after purchasing an additional 117,354 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,239,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

