Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Trading 9.7% Higher

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2023

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTRGet Rating) traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.22 and last traded at $26.13. 375,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 582,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CUTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cutera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Maxim Group lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cutera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Cutera Trading Up 12.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average is $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.52 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 32.62% and a negative return on equity of 489.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,549 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $122,371,000 after buying an additional 88,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cutera by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,314,000 after purchasing an additional 89,675 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 19,653.8% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 908,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 903,876 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cutera by 17.9% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 774,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,422,000 after purchasing an additional 117,354 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,239,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Featured Stories

