Cypress Financial Planning LLC Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 0.4% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.9 %
LMT stock traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $492.06. 436,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,951. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $498.95.
Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin
In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
