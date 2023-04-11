Cypress Financial Planning LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 8.5% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,995,000 after buying an additional 2,680,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,436,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,314 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,615 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,103,000 after acquiring an additional 227,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,018,000 after acquiring an additional 828,601 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $45.52. 1,377,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,815,816. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.42. The company has a market cap of $108.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.